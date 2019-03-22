Restoration Saturday event set in Westwood

Posted 10:40 pm, March 22, 2019, by

People waited in line beginning at 7 a.m. for the Restoration Saturday event at Metropolitan Baptist Church. This is for record expungements and drivers license reinstatement. (Stacy Jacobson)

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular program that helps people get their lives back on track will be held again this weekend.

Restoration Saturday will be held from ten until 1:30 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood.

People will be on hand to help citizens figure out if they can get their drivers’ licenses restored, or if they’re eligible to have some minor criminal offenses expunged from their records.

Restoration Saturday aims to remove barriers to help residents take care of these situations all in one place.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.