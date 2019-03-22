× Restoration Saturday event set in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular program that helps people get their lives back on track will be held again this weekend.

Restoration Saturday will be held from ten until 1:30 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood.

People will be on hand to help citizens figure out if they can get their drivers’ licenses restored, or if they’re eligible to have some minor criminal offenses expunged from their records.

Restoration Saturday aims to remove barriers to help residents take care of these situations all in one place.