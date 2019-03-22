× Researchers say lullaby pacifier helps preemies grow strong

CALIFORNIA — Pamela Yunga never expected her son’s life would begin here in the neonatal intensive care unit. But after a rupture of the fetal membrane, Braxton Peter came in to the world nearly two months early.

“He is a total miracle,” said Yunga. “He was in my uterus for close to five weeks with no fluids.”

Like many premature babies, Braxton’s reflexes to suck, swallow and breathe are not fully developed. So therapists like Jenna Bollard at UCLA Mattel’s Children Hospital are studying whether music can help babies like him grow stronger.

“Music does so much for our premature infants and for their families.”

Bollard is one of the creators of the Pacifier-Activated Lullaby, or “PAL”, device that uses music as positive reinforcement to help premature infants improve reflexes. Parents write and record a special lullaby which is then recorded in the “PAL”. The device links a pacifier to a small speaker that’s placed next to the child.

“When the infant sucks the pacifier it gently plays the song and then stops when the infant stops sucking.”

Hearing their parents’ voices is a big incentive for babies. Researchers say 70% improved their use of a pacifier, which can lead to better ability to feed and shorter hospital stays. Yunga said the device also helps her feel closer to her son, knowing he’s being soothed and has less stress when she has to be away from him at work.

“He’s very calm, calm and collected, yeah. His heart rate goes down, very steady.”