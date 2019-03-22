× Police: Man arrested after groping, kidnapping Uber driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he held an Uber driver at gunpoint and touched her inappropriately.

In the early morning hours of March 22 dispatch received a call from a woman at the Getwell Express in the 4100 block of Getwell. She said she had locked herself in the bathroom and needed help.

According to the victim, she picked up a man named Dayton Hubbard at an undisclosed location. Once inside, she said he pulled out a gun and demanded she drive him to an unknown location. While she was driving, Hubbard allegedly held the gun in his lap and groped her breast and between her legs.

The woman said she feared for her safety and eventually told the suspect she needed to get more gas. She pulled into the gas station parking lot, ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside. That’s where she called 911 for help.

Using her descriptions, officers were able to locate the woman’s vehicle and the suspect in the parking lot.

Authorities said Hubbard was seen sitting in the passenger seat with a gun. He was detained and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful possession of a weapon.