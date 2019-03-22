Multi-vehicle crash involving FedEx vehicle shuts down I-40 in Arkansas

Posted 11:13 am, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, March 22, 2019

ARKANSAS — Traffic heading in both directions along I-40 in Arkansas is shutdown following a crash Friday involving a FedEx truck.

According to authorities, multiple vehicles were involved in a fiery crash around miles marker 259 between Forrest City and West Memphis.

It’s unclear what exactly happened and if the drivers are okay.

FedEx sent a statement to WREG saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved in today’s tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.