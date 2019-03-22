Multi-vehicle crash involving FedEx vehicle shuts down I-40 in Arkansas

ARKANSAS — Traffic heading in both directions along I-40 in Arkansas is shutdown following a crash Friday involving a FedEx truck.

According to authorities, multiple vehicles were involved in a fiery crash around miles marker 259 between Forrest City and West Memphis.

It’s unclear what exactly happened and if the drivers are okay.

FedEx sent a statement to WREG saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved in today’s tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.”