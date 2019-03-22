× Mississippi man who said he beheaded mother accused off biting off inmate’s nose, lips

BILOXI, Miss. — A man who confessed to beheading his mother with his teeth and a butter knife is being sued for allegedly biting off the nose and lips of a fellow inmate three years earlier.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi, Mississippi, reports that Terrelle Johnson was sued this month by Jaron Stubbs, who says he has post-traumatic stress whenever he looks in the mirror. Also named is the Federal Bureau of Prisons, because Stubbs was in the Stone County Jail on federal charges when it happened.

Stubbs says jail guards knew Johnson had mental health issues but put them in the same cell anyway. Johnson was later released on probation.

The jail warden didn’t immediately respond to the paper’s request for comment, and federal officials said they don’t comment on pending lawsuits.