Men convicted in fatal 2015 holdup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused of robbing and then killing a man in August 2015 have been convicted.

Michael Wilson was found guilty for his role in 33-year-old Dyrell Sims’ death this week and automatically sentenced to life in prison on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated robbery charges.

A co-defendant named Antonio Robinson was convicted on negligent homicide, aggravated robbery and facility to commit aggravated assault charges earlier this month. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

According to authorities, Sims was sitting on the porch of a home in the 900 block of Oakeview in August 2015 when he was approached by two armed men. The suspects demanded money and then fired at least seven times before fleeing.

Sims was struck by the gunfire. Another man on the scene was able to run for cover.

Sims died at the hospital two days later.