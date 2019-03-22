× Former Gov. Bill Haslam meets with Pence at White House

WASHINGTON — Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam met with Vice President Mike Pence as the Republican nears an announcement on whether or not he will make a run for the U.S. Senate.

According to the Tennessean, the meeting between the two long-time friends took place at the White House on Wednesday. They reportedly talked about a potential Senate bid.

Since stepping down from the top spot in the state, Haslam has been hinting at running for GOP Senator Lamar Alexanders’s seat, saying he was giving a bid “serious consideration.” Alexander announced he would not be seeking re-election in December 2018.

Haslam said he would be making his decision sometime in the spring of 2019.

U.S. Rep. Mark Green and Manish “Manny” Sethi have also expressed interest in the position.