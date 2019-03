× DeSoto County 16-year-old found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old DeSoto County girl, who was missing since last Saturday, has been found safe, according to her mother and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Maddie Work’s mother, Sarah Work, posted on Facebook that she was found, and that was confirmed by the DCSO.

WREG will work to learn more.