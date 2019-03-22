× Covington auto dealership raided by state authorities

COVINGTON, Tenn. — State authorities raided a Covington auto dealership early Friday morning.

WREG was told the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Revenue served a warrant at McDivitt Motors in Covington early Friday morning.Marty McDivitt was charged with theft of over $10,000 and deceptive business practices.

WREG was there as a number of cars were towed from the scene. A source told us nearly 50 cars have already been told.

This is a developing story