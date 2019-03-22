Covington auto dealership raided by state authorities
COVINGTON, Tenn. — State authorities raided a Covington auto dealership early Friday morning.
WREG was told the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Revenue served a warrant at McDivitt Motors in Covington early Friday morning.Marty McDivitt was charged with theft of over $10,000 and deceptive business practices.
WREG was there as a number of cars were towed from the scene. A source told us nearly 50 cars have already been told.
This is a developing story