MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old contractor is in jail facing sexual battery charges after allegedly groping two people where he was contracted to work.

Timothy White was at CarMax on Highway 64 working to fix a printer. According to the affidavit, White asked two separate employees to hold the printer for him, and when they did, he groped each of their genitals.

“Our brains can have a trauma reaction that can be so bizarre, we don’t know how to explain it,” said Sandy Bromley with the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center. “So our reactions can be (either) to freeze or run away.”

In this case, police said they saw on video that the victims backed away when it happened. White was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

“The public would be surprised to know one in six men have been sexually abused or assaulted in their lifetime. This isn’t uncommon,” Bromley said.

WREG went to White’s listed address to try to get his or his family’s side, but no one came to the door.

CarMax officials said even if White gets out of jail, they would not contract with him again. They sent the following statement.

“We are supporting those impacted through this difficult time. CarMax has an open-door policy that encourages associates to share any concerns with their manager or human resources, along with an option to remain anonymous.”

Bromley said that also represents a change in business culture from what we saw before the Me Too movement.

“We want to make sure we don’t minimize these situations because something like touching can lead to more violence later, can lead to assault or even rape,” Bromley said.

She said reporting sexual assault helps protect people in the future.

The Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center has a 24/7 hotline at 901-222-4350.