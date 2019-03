× Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of killing officer in DUI wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Memphis police officer in a drunk driving crash had his bond set at $400,000 after he appeared in court for a video arraignment Friday.

Police say 50-year-old Marquell Griffin was drunk when he crashed into Lt. Myron Fair’s vehicle.

According to court records, Griffin was speeding when he slammed into the back of Fair’s car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Austen Peay Highway in Raleigh.

The 25-year police veteran was on his way home from work.

Griffin is charged with DUI, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance.

His arrest record shows a history of DUIs and driving violations. This is his fourth DUI charge.

He’ll be in court again next Friday.