Bluetick coonhound named official state dog of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee now has an official dog: the bluetick coonhound.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed the bill into law this week recognizing the familiar hunting breed, known for its musical bark.

Bluetick coonhounds have served as the mascot for the University of Tennessee Volunteers since the 1950s. The team’s current mascot is Smokey X.