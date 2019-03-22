× Corps not expecting floods in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Midwest deals with devastating flooding, officials here in the Mid-South are preparing for that flooding to head this way.

The good news is that the Army Corps of Engineers says it shouldn’t be as bad here.

They say we won’t likely see anything worse than what the river was at earlier this month, when it peaked at over 40 feet in Memphis.

“We have high stages now and the next month is forecast to be rainy, typical this time of year so we should expect the stages to stay high and maybe creep up a little bit higher.”

Officials will be keeping a close eye on the river levels between now and the end of April.