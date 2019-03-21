× Woman accused of stealing repossessed car from auto dealer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she stole a car that had been reposed by a local auto dealer.

The manager for Joe Cooper Auto Sales told police that they sold a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix to Vonsha Johnson in late January. Two weeks later the car was repossessed after she failed to pay a deferred down payment of $300.

The vehicle was taken back to the business for safe keeping, the company said.

Two hours after the car arrived, employees said it vanished from their lot.

During a subsequent phone interview with police, Johnson reportedly admitted to retrieving the vehicle from the business of February 12. She also stated she was in possession of it as they were speaking.

Johnson was booked into jail on Wednesday and charged with a felony count of theft of property.