Tennessee not taking 15-seed Colgate lightly heading into first round of the NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- History is definitely on the side of Tennessee Friday. As a 15-seed has only upset a 2-seed 8 times ever in the history of the NCAA tournament, not that UT is taking Colgate lightly.

Making their first tournament appearance since 1996, the Raiders come in riding an 11-game winning streak. And they are doing it by shooting 48% from the floor and 39% from three. Colgate has hit double digit triples in 8 of it's last 9 games.

"They have guys on the perimeter that can make plays. All across the board they have guys that can make plays. This team is capable of beating us," said Jordan Bone.

"They are dangerous, those type of teams are dangerous, they shoot the ball well, they defend, anything can happen for those type of teams," said Jordan Bowden.

"They are talented team they won their league. They beat a good Bucknell team to get here. We just have to come in here and prepare for a fight," said Grant Williams.

A fight that on paper should be an early knock out behind Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. Colgate hasn't played behind this type of talent all year.

"They were at no. 1 for a couple weeks. This team, they have a guy that is in the running for player of the year. They are a very good team and we know that they probably have a lot of guys that will be in the NBA," said Colgate’s Jordan Burns.

"The pressure is on them, they are the 2-seed. We earned our way here but we are a 15-seed. A 2-seed is supposed to beat the 15-seed," said Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas.

Funny thing is Megan, Tennessee has never beaten Colgate in basketball. the Vols 0-2 all time against the Raiders but those games pre-1960. Expect that to change on Friday.

In Columbus, Ohio, Mike Ceide, News Channel 3 Sports.