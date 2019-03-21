Teen allegedly steals NYC cab for trip to Six Flags, gets caught napping along side of road

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ — A teenager who allegedly stole a cab in New York drove to New Jersey, intending to go to Six Flags, but was arrested after he pulled over for a nap, police said.

The yellow cab was spotted on the side of the road in Rochelle Park around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The responding officer found 19-year-old Jonathan Gualpa asleep in the back of the taxi.

He was woken up and taken into police custody. Gualpa told police he’d planned to go to Six Flags, but felt tired, so he stopped to go to sleep.

Police charged the teen with receiving stolen property. Gualpa was released pending a hearing. The taxi was returned to the cab company.