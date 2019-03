× TBI, Savannah police investigating after man found dead

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities are investigating following the death of a man in Savannah this week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are working with the Savannah Police Department after Jeffery Steven White was found dead in the 100 block of Young Lane on Wednesday.

Authorities said they will release more information once it becomes available.

This is a developing story