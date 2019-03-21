× Subjects ejected following one-car crash that injured two juveniles, two adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a crash that injured four people early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was traveling in the 3200 block of Barron when they hit a pole. The subjects inside the vehicle were ejected after the impact.

Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults who were also in the car were listed in critical condition.

The impact left debris in the middle of the roadway and forced officers to close the roadway.