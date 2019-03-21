× Records show man accused of killing officer in Raleigh crash has previous DUI arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say 50-year-old Marquell Griffin is facing a slew of charges after investigators say he drove drunk and killed off-duty Memphis Police Lt. Myron Fair on his way home from work at the intersection of Austin Peay and Yale.

Court records show Griffin was speeding around 12:30 a.m. when he slammed into the back of Fair’s car, flipping it and sending it rolling onto the side of the road. Fair was dead by the time first responders arrived.

“This is a tough time for the Memphis Police Department, and we ask the public to keep the entire Memphis Police Department and definitely our off-duty lieutenants family in their thoughts and prayers,” MPD Director Mike Rallings said. “You work for 25 years, you’re almost at the point where you can go home and kick your legs up and then something like this tragically happens to your and your family.”

When police got there, they say Griffin was laying on the ground in front of a nearby gas station, reeking of booze and could barely stand or walk. He’s now charged with his third DUI.

Thaddeus Mathews, a pastor and friend of Fair who lost his son to a drunk driver nearly two years ago, says Griffin should never have been on the streets in the first place. “We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to have more programs in place to try to emphasize to people the dangers of what they’re doing. To be off-duty, probably on your way home, and to be killed this way is probably an even greater devastation than if it had happened on the job.”

Family says Fair was set to retire soon after being with the department for more than 25 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Griffin is charged with reckless driving, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance. He’ll be in court Friday morning.