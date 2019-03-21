× Police: Man on bond for 2016 murder tried to evade police, caught with stolen guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects indicted in the murder of an 18-year-old more than two years ago was taken into custody again.

Agents with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit were in the area of Tate and Walnut when they came upon a Kia that was parked incorrectly and on the wrong side of the street. When officers went to speak to the driver, he and the passenger bolted from the vehicle and refused to listen to commands to stop.

The suspects – identified by police as Jeylon Harvey and Brian Jones- were eventually captured and returned to the vehicle. That’s when officers said they noticed three guns in plain view. One of them, they said, was an AK 47.

All of the guns were reported stolen and neither man had a handgun carry permit.

Both men were charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

WREG has reported on Harvey in the past.

In February 2018, he was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a firearm charges after the death of 18-year-old Eddie McDonald on December 10. On that day, authorities said two men and a woman tried to gain entry to a party at the Country Squire Apartments, but opened fire instead when they were turned away. One of the bullets hit McDonald in the head.

Harvey and another man named Aaron Marr were arrested a week later. A third suspect named Mario Colbert was arrested in March 2018.

In order to be released from jail on bond in the murder case, Harvey agreed to wear an ankle monitor, which he was wearing when he was arrested on Wednesday.

Court documents show that three months after the indictment Harvey pleaded guilty to drug charges, but didn’t spend any time in jail. Two days later he was arrested on theft of property charges but again he didn’t spend any time in jail.

Police said Harvey is also a documented member of the Kitchen Crip street gang.