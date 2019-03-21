× Police: 1-year-old dies after nearly drowning in tub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and later died after nearly drowning in a bathtub, Memphis Police said.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to an ambulance call in the 1800 block of Danville Road in East Memphis.

They said a female caller told them the incident happened in the bathtub. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where the child later died.