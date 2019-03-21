× One person injured after vehicle hits pole in Southeast Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck at Shelby Drive and Germantown in southeast Memphis Thursday night, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Anthony Buckner confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the wreck struck a pole. One person complained of stomach pain was has been admitted to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Traffic near the accident is being diverted, and MLGW is expected to make the scene to clear the pole.