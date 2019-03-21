× Shelter in place ordered at Millington base after explosives found; no foul play suspected

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Naval Support Activity Base in Millington was put on lockdown Thursday morning after “unaccounted for explosives” were found during a routine inventory, the base said on social media.

The Memphis Police Bomb Squad is on site.

No foul play is suspected, the base said.

The base said that all personnel, residents and individuals on base should remain in their buildings at this time until the “All Clear” is given.