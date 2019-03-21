Shelter in place ordered at Millington base after explosives found; no foul play suspected

Posted 11:27 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, March 21, 2019

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Naval Support Activity Base in Millington was put on lockdown Thursday morning after “unaccounted for explosives” were found during a routine inventory, the base said on social media.

The Memphis Police Bomb Squad is on site.

No foul play is suspected, the base said.

The base said that all personnel, residents and individuals on base should remain in their buildings at this time until the “All Clear” is given.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.