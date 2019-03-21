Memphis police lieutenant killed in Raleigh crash

Posted 3:24 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34AM, March 21, 2019

Director Michael Rallings speaks to the media after an officer was killed in a crash on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating following a crash in Raleigh that left an off-duty police officer dead.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Austin Peay near Yale.

Authorities said two cars were involved in an accident at that location and the officer was dead by the time first responders arrived.

During a news conference early Thursday morning, Director Michael Rallings said the driver of the second vehicle was detained and transported to the Regional Medical Center to be checked out. That individual was listed as being in non-critical condition.

The unidentified officer was a police lieutenant and had served more than 25 years in law enforcement.

No charges have been filed at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.