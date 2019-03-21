× Memphis police lieutenant killed in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating following a crash in Raleigh that left an off-duty police officer dead.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Austin Peay near Yale.

Authorities said two cars were involved in an accident at that location and the officer was dead by the time first responders arrived.

During a news conference early Thursday morning, Director Michael Rallings said the driver of the second vehicle was detained and transported to the Regional Medical Center to be checked out. That individual was listed as being in non-critical condition.

The unidentified officer was a police lieutenant and had served more than 25 years in law enforcement.

No charges have been filed at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story