Man accused of dragging Tennessee officer with ATV arrested

Posted 9:45 am, March 21, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man suspected of driving an off-road vehicle that dragged a police officer when a group swarmed a downtown street in Tennessee’s capital.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Walter E. Moss II was taken into custody Wednesday, the same day Metro Nashville police Sgt. John Bourque returned to work. According to a police release, around 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and four-wheelers on Saturday illegally took over Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena.

Bourque was struck and dragged into a steel barrier, suffering minor injuries.

Another person has been arrested in connection with the event and charged with striking a police van while driving the wrong way.

Moss is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors. Reports didn’t include comment from him.

