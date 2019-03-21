Live at 9: The Essence of Coaching, Chef Ragan, Andrew Cabigao & ‘Full Circle’

The Essence of Coaching

Inspiring others and helping them grow as leaders, those are just some of the goals for one local leadership coach. Sonja Mustiful is the owner of Essence of Coaching and joined us Thursday morning.

Cooking with Chef Ragan

The Cosmo Cook is back and she's here with a dish that sounds fancy and expensive. Good news though, your wallet won't take a beating and it's delicious.

Music with Andrew Cabigao

This singer songwriter was raised right here in Memphis and has played just about everywhere in the Mid-South. Musician Andrew Cabigao joined us for a live performance in Studio B.

'Full Circle, What Goes Around Comes Around'

Shelby County accounts for more than 40 percent of all HIV infections in Tennessee, according to the CDC. Raising awareness about the health epidemic is one of the goals of a stage production called "Full Circle, What Goes Around Comes Around."