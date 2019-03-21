District Attorney’s Office holding another Restoration Saturday event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The District Attorney's Office is partnering with a church in Westwood to lift the burden of those looking to have their drivers license restored or criminal offenses expunged.

Restoration Saturdays are becoming a hit across the city of Memphis. "Last time we did it, we had an overwhelming turnout, and what that illustrated to us is how big the need is," District Attorney Amy Weirich said. Weirich says sometimes drivers license issues can keep people from getting back on their feet. "It's all about helping the community. It's about taking down barriers that are often overwhelming."

It's about convenience too. That's why on Saturday morning at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, they'll bring a plethora of resources to anyone who might need help.

"Someone who has drivers license issues and child support doesn't have to go to 14 different offices and take time off from work to get these questions answered," Weirich said. She says Restoration Saturdays offers a one-stop shop for anyone who may be struggling.

"We are committed and concerned about helping this community to allow our citizens to be in the best situation," General Sessions Court Clerk Ed Sessions Jr. said. He says it's important to remind everyone that their current situation isn't their final one.

"We truly believe just because you have a past doesn't mean you can't have a future," Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said.

Restoration Saturdays are designed to help, but there are some guidelines. "We can only help you with issues as it relates to Shelby County," Kuhn said.

The great news is, prosecutors will be around to at least offer answers to questions.

"If you have a conviction in Shelby county that you wonder if it's eligible for expungment, just come on out here Saturday," Kuhn said.

Restoration Saturday starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Other companies and agencies, like FedEx, will also be present to recruit for jobs.