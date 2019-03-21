× Collierville High athletic director suspended after arrest, district says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville High School assistant principal and athletic director has been suspended without pay after he was arrested in an incident at his home, the Collierville school district said.

Dan Holcomb notified the district Monday that he had been arrested during spring break, said Jeff Jones, chief of staff for Collierville schools. The district is conducting an investigation.

“It is our understanding that he and his attorney, with the full support of the alleged victim, are appearing in Collierville Court today to petition that the single misdemeanor charge be dismissed,” Jones said by email. “Once we are notified of the outcome, the superintendent will make a determination regarding his return to work.”

The district did not provide information on Holcomb’s charges.