2 more arrested in fatal gas station shooting of airman

March 21, 2019

Courtesy of CBS Newspath

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with a fatal shooting of an airman at an Arkansas gas station.

North Little Rock police said Wednesday they’ve arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in the case.

Police say the 17-year-old admitted being one of the gunmen who entered the gas station demanding money. Police believe the 16-year-old drove the getaway vehicle.

They are accused in the Friday killing of 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr., who was from Westbrook, Maine, but was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Two 18-year-old men were previously arrested. Keith Harris Jr. and Drequan Robinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday and are being held without bond. Robinson’s attorney tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he is reviewing the charges and Harris’ attorney declined to comment.

