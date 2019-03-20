× Strickland proposing 3% raises for Memphis public safety employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing a 3 percent raise for public safety employees this year.

Strickland made the announcement Wednesday that the increase is included in his budget.

“I am committed to recruiting and retaining quality employees, and I understand that this requires making the right investments to keep us competitive. This year, I’m pleased to announce a proposed 3 percent increase in pay for our public safety employees in our budget,” Strickland said.

According to the city, since 2016, Memphis police officers have received pay raises between 8.75 percent and 10.75 and bonuses between $2,100 and $7,000, depending on how long they have been commissioned.

Fire department employees have received raises totaling 9 percent and a $500 bonus in that time, the city said.