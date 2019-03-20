× Police: Woman assaulted, forced to ‘prostitute’ for food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her to “prostitute” for her food.

According to police, it all came to light on Tuesday after dispatch received a call from a woman saying Derrick Thompson had assaulted her.

When they arrived on the scene, officers knocked at the front door and a woman could be heard screaming “help me, police.” A male inside then told her to “shut up.”

Officers said they knocked again and still no one came to the door. After several moments, a woman finally opened the door and stated the suspect was inside the home.

She claimed Thompson had threatened to kill her and even assaulted her after she left the home on March 17. On that day, he became so angry that he hit her in the face and took away her phone. He even denied her access to the food in the home, forcing her to “prostitute” for her meals.

Police noted that the victim had bruises to her face.

Thompson was located inside the home and was arrested without incident. He was charged with assault.