Police respond to two separate school bus accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the scene of two separate school bus accidents early Wednesday morning.

The first happened in the northbound lanes of Ross Road between Shelby Drive and Raines Road. WREG was told children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Several minutes later, police responded to another crash at Knight Arnold Road and Castleman Street. Two cars and a school bus were involved in an accident at that location.

The Memphis Fire Department said no one was transported from the scene.