Police: Duo nabbed trying to steal Capone statue in Arkansas

Posted 9:30 am, March 20, 2019

American gangster Al Capone ('Scarface') (1899 - 1947)/ Hulton Archive/Getty Images

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It was a caper Scarface might have sanctioned … until they dropped him and got collared.

Authorities say two Missouri men snatched a statue of Al Capone from its seat outside the Ohio Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas, early Saturday morning.

Club owner Mike Pettey told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record that the men dropped it and he was able to chase them down and take back the statue. He says the statue suffered a broken fedora brim, arm and leg amounting to about $3,500 worth of damage.

The two Missouri men, Mason Potter Jr. and Andrew Vaughn, were charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Hot Springs, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, was once a popular destination for gangsters, including Capone.

