Paralyzed Memphis rapper wants emotional support dog returned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A partially-paralyzed Memphis rapper is pleading for her emotional support dog’s safe return after the Yorkie went missing Monday.

Fiera Harper, who performs under the name Queen Fee, fears Kutie was taken and is offering a $1,000 reward for her return.

“I’m thinking maybe they probably caught her sleeping and probably, she probably was scratching, and they grabbed her,” Harper said.

Harper said she let Kutie out to use the restroom at her Southwest Memphis apartment off Horn Lake Road Monday morning. She said neighbors reported seeing her as late as 6:45 p.m., but that Kutie was gone when she returned home around 8 p.m.

Harper uses a wheelchair to get around after being paralyzed during a 2010 shooting and credits Kutie with her emotional recovery.

“She put my heart back into me, like, she is my heart,” Harper said.

“I’m emotionally wrecked about my dog,” she added.

Until Kutie runs back into her arms, it’ll be many sleepless nights for Harper as her rap has quickly turned to the blues.

“She is me. She is the amp in my soul,” Harper said.