Live at 9: David Porter Tribute, Fiddler on the Roof & Watercooler Wednesday

David Porter Tribute

Legendary songwriter and music producer David Porter is known for hits like “Soul Man” and “Hold on I’m Coming” and so much more.That’s just one of the many reasons why the Memphis Symphony Orchestra plans to honor and celebrate him this weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiddler on the Roof

A Broadway classic hits the stage of the Orpheum this week Fiddler on the Roof is a Tony-award winning production that centers on the timeless traditions of faith and family. Yehezkel Lazarov stars as Tevye in the nationally touring production and has more on what you can expect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

We all know how dangerous texting and driving is, but what if the authorities could tell if you did it after something like a crash? Johnny Football makes his debut after joining the Memphis Express this week.

Steve Conley, Danni Bruns and Todd Demers joined us to talk about it all.