Lawsuit: Vanderbilt hospital operated on wrong kidney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman says Vanderbilt University Medical Center operated on the wrong kidney during her surgery in what federal officials call a “never event.”

Carla Miller was to have a stent put into her left kidney, but mistakenly placed it in the right. The Tennessean reports that the error damaged her urinary system and she now needs dialysis for life.

She’s seeking more than $25 million in damages in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Vanderbilt officials declined comment to the newspaper.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says wrong-site surgeries are “vivid and terrifying errors” that can signal underlying problems at hospitals. Last month, another lawsuit asserted a Vanderbilt patient died when an unsupervised resident botched a routine procedure, and a former Vanderbilt nurse was indicted on charges of accidentally administering a lethal dose of a paralyzing drug.

All three alleged incidents took place in 2017.