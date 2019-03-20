× Juvenile injured during busy night for first responders in one Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were active in one Binghampton neighborhood overnight following two shots fired calls and a car crash all within a three block radius.

It all began with a shots fired call from the 3000 block of Pershing just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. First responders said no one was transported to the hospital at that time.

However, emergency services were back around 2 a.m. Wednesday and transported a juvenile from the 700 block of Kippley Street. That victim had reportedly sustained a leg injury during a shooting.

While on the scene, a WREG crew learned authorities had discovered a gun just south of that location in the 3000 block of Pacific.

There was also a car wrecked at the corner of Pershing and Pope Street.

It’s unclear whether or not all of these scenes are connected.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.