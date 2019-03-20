× Former Parkin officer accused of using job to avoid a ticket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Parkin officer was arrested after Memphis police say he tried to gain their favor by presenting himself as a active law enforcement officer to get out of a traffic citation.

According to the police report, two officers were driving down Interstate 40 on Tuesday when they spotted a white Dodge Charger speeding. The driver swerved from one lane to another without a turn signal, forcing others to change lanes abruptly to avoid getting hit.

At the time, officers said he was traveling more than 80 miles per hour before coming to a stop at the Jackson Avenue exit.

The driver, Odelle Snow, handed officers his wallet which contained both his ID and an ID from the Parkin Police Department identifying him as a part-time officer. When questioned about his employment, Snow confirmed he was with the Arkansas department and had been employed there since May 2018.

Officers said they called the Parkin Police Department to confirm the information and that’s when they discovered he had not been employed by the agency since late 2018. They said he wasn’t supposed to have any equipment or IDs identifying himself as an officer, and asked Memphis police to confiscate the items.

When all was said and done, authorities said they recovered two weapons, magazines, an ASP baton, a duty belt, a bulletproof vest, two police hats, the ID and a citation book from Snow’s car.

Snow later admitted that he is not post certified and does not have a handgun carry permit. He said he took leave from the department in December and has not been back.

Authorities said Snow presented himself as an officer in an attempt to gain favor for the traffic offense. He was charged with speeding, reckless driving and criminal impersonation.