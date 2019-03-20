× Father accused of leaving infants in car for more than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South father was charged with child abuse after police say he left two infants inside a car for more than an hour.

On Tuesday, dispatch received information from an anonymous caller that stated two infants had been left alone in a vehicle outside the Sun Trust Bank on Elvis Presley Boulevard. The children, they said, had been alone for more than an hour.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, located the vehicle and immediately forced entry. The infants were checked by first responders and are expected to be okay.

While on the scene, authorities said the children’s father Aaron Dorsey returned to the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.