Coach Singletary announces Manziel will not start game against the Iron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Coach Mike Singletary got any speculation out of the way, announcing Wednesday that newly acquired quarterback, Johnny Manziel, will not start this weekend's game against the Iron. While Brandon Silvers will get the start.

Singletary also said “we’ll see”, in regards to how much time Manziel will play this weekend. Not exactly surprising considering Wednesday marked Johnny Manziel's first official practice with the team. While Manziel is doing all he can to get ready for Sunday, he was pretty excited just being back out on the gridiron.

"The whole what this is being around a team, now having organized practices, getting reps, getting back into the mix. I felt a little rusty today but that will wear off, with getting to know these guys and getting to know this system a little bit better. As the days go on each day will be better and better I can promise you that," said Johnny Manziel.