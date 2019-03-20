× Bill to raise Arkansas highway speed limits gains momentum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new bill under consideration in Arkansas would raise the speed limit on many of the state’s highways.

KSFM in Fort Smith reports that the bill would increase the speed limit to 75 mph on controlled-access highways outside of urban areas. Within urban areas, the speed limit for controlled-access highways would increase to 65 mph.

The proposal is gaining speed with many Arkansas drivers, but is opposed by Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Trucking Association.

The House bill was scheduled to go before the full Senate for a vote Wednesday. ARDOT says if the bill passes the department will need to conduct a study to find out where it’s not a good idea to raise the speed limit.