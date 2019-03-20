Arkansas House OKs bill requiring schools offer Bible course

Posted 6:30 am, March 20, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.

The bill approved by the House by a 64-7 vote Tuesday would require a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one. Under the proposal, the course would be taught in a “nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students.”

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn’t require them to do so.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.