45 rattlesnakes removed from underneath Texas home

ABILENE, Texas – A Texas snake removal company had its hands full last week when employees were called to a house that had dozens of rattlesnakes living underneath it.

Big Country Snake Removal posted the video Sunday of what employees found under the house when they showed up.

The homeowner crawled under the house to see if he could fix a cable TV connection, according to the company, and when he saw some snakes he backed out and called the pest control removal.

“We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a ‘few,'” the company wrote in its Facebook post.

In all, 45 rattlers were pulled from the crawlspace, employees said.

The company said in its post pulling that many rattlers from under a well-kept and maintained house was unusual. But company owner Nathan Hawkins told USA Today they regularly deal with similar situations where multiple snakes have to be removed.