× TN Ready test hits another snag after roll-out problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State testing for Tennessee school children is right around the corner, but Tennessee education officials are still running into problems.

Education leaders have not been able to verify if the state’s TN Ready vendor can actually serve all test takers, according to The Tennessean.

This all comes down to two main problems: flu and flooding.

In recent months, some schools had to close either to sanitize or wait for roads to dry. Now, those closures are causing a ripple effect in state testing preparations.

This adds another issue in a long list of problems that public schools have had with TN Ready. Two years of botched roll-outs have forced the state to take another look at how test scores affect area schools.