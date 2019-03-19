Suspect accused of killing woman in front of newborn released on bond

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A woman accused of gunning down a mother right in front of her newborn child is now walking free.

Those who knew Tyisha Wilbourn were frustrated when they learned her accused killer is now walking free. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed 24-year-old Capresha Presley was released on a $100,000 bond just weeks after she was arrested for first-degree murder.

Investigators say, on February 1, 2019 an argument spilled into a gas station on Highway 51 in Como, Mississippi. Presley reportedly opened fire into a car, killing Wilbourn.

Stephanie Wilbourn says her daughter had just given birth, and her 1-month-old baby and friend were in the car when she was shot and killed. “My grandbaby will not know her mom.”

Because of that, she believes Presley’s bond should have been higher, and authorities should have called her when she bonded out. Instead, she heard it from a friend who saw it online. “It’s my daughter. Hell, I should have been the first person to be informed.”

WREG tried to get answers, but all we could find out from the Circuit Clerk’s Office was that Judge Smith Murphey set Presley’s bond. She is due back in court May 8, 2019.