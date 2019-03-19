× Razorbacks open NIT play with a road win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Arkansas rolled to an 84-72 win at Providence in the NIT opening round on Tuesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Mason Jones scored 18 points off the bench for the Razorbacks, who 42-31 led at the half. Jones led a stellar effort from the bench as Arkansas outscored the Friars’ bench 41-16 with all nine Razorbacks that saw action scoring at least three points. Reggie Chaney chipped in 14 points and five blocks off the bench as well.

The Hogs opened the game making their first five 3-pointers to jump out to an early lead. The Arkansas defense was steady all night allowing Providence to shoot just 39% from the floor, including just 13% from behind the NIT-mandated, international three-point line.

The Razorbacks advance to the second round of the NIT and will travel to top-seeded Indiana. The Hogs topped the Hoosiers 73-72 at Bud Walton Arena earlier this season. Game date and time is yet to be determined.