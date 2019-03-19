× Police: Suspect asked man to help dispose of body after murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after a body was discovered inside an apartment in Uptown.

Authorities received a call on Monday after a man was found dead inside an apartment in the 300 block of Greenlaw Avenue. That victim was identified as Donnie McCall and authorities said he died as the result of blunt force trauma.

According to police, Major Carl Hayden showed up at the apartment after the incident with another man and asked him to help him carry the victim to a grocery cart in an apparent attempt to move the body. The other man told him no and left the apartment.

It appears that shortly after that police arrived on the scene.

Hayden was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.