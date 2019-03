× Police investigating shooting at Lucille’s Blues and Diner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Lucille’s Blues and Diner in southwest Memphis.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Third Street.

WREG has learned one person was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be okay.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.