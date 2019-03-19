Police: Domestic situation leaves one person dead, second injured outside Batesville Police Department

BATESVILLE, Miss. — One person is dead and another recovering at a Memphis hospital following a domestic situation in Mississippi.

According to the Batesville Police Department, officers discovered two vehicles in front of the police department around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was already dead while a second was flown to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

Authorities said they believe this was the result of a domestic incident. They are not seeking any other suspects.

 

