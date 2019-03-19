× No charges to be filed after Jonesboro officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. — Officials in Arkansas said they will not be filing charges in the death of man shot by two officers with the Jonesboro Police Department.

In a letter date Monday, March 18, Scott Ellington of the Officer of the Prosecuting Attorney stated that the officers involved knew Rodney Fisher was wanted on a murder charge and knew from past encounters that he had threatened police, saying he would not be going back to jail.

“The officers tried to deescalate the situation, and tried to get Fisher to drop his weapon to no avail,” the letter read. “They had every reason to believe that he would use the pistol he held, and when Fisher raised the pistol toward the officers, they acted in defense of their lives, and

fired their weapons in self-defense.”

Just last week, WREG reported on Fisher’s case after police released an update on a missing persons case they had been following.

According to police, it all started on March 1 when authorities were called to a home in the 1100 block of French Street. That’s where they found David Allen Marshall dead from a gunshot wound.

On March 4, Jonesboro police posted to Facebook asking for the public to be on the lookout for the 44-year-old’s roommate who had not been seen or heard from since February 25. She was not listed as a suspect, but just as a missing persons.

Three days later, they posted again saying she had been found, but didn’t release any additional details.

According to police, the 44-year-old’s roommate witnessed the deadly shooting and then was forced to leave the home by Fisher.

On March 7, Ellington stated officers spotted the missing roommate behind some apartments on Curtview Drive and went to check on her welfare. They were immediately confronted by Fisher, who police say pulled out a gun. He was shot when he pointed that gun at an officer.

Authorities said he later died at the hospital.

The victim told authorities that during the week she was held against her will she was “under constant fear for her life.” She even sustained multiple injuries for which she received treatment for at a local hospital.

Authorities said she is now in a safe and secure location.